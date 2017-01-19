Community organizations and advocates will join Contra Costa County Supervisor John Gioia for a Day of Action on Friday that will include an afternoon rally at Richmond Civic Center Plaza and an evening town hall at the RYSE Youth Center.

The events are a response to the inauguration Friday of President-elect Donald Trump.

“Join us on Inauguration Day for a rally and a community discussion and townhall about how we protect healthcare, build economic opportunity and remain united in the face of changing federal policies,” Gioia said in his latest email newsletter.

A “unity rally” will run from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Richmond Civic Center Plaza, 450 Civic Center Plaza, and will be led by youth but supported by adult advocates. From 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., the RYSE Center, 205 41st St., will open for a “Love & Rage in Action” event that will include youth open mic, art and creative activities and games, Know Your Rights trainings and self-care workshops.

From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Heathly Richmond will facilitate a community discussion at RYSE Center that will feature Gioia and other community advocates and groups discussing healthcare and community unity, among other topics.

RYSE Center said they are hosting events in “response to the election of Trump, the administration he is forming and the entitled and explicit racist, sexist, homo/transphobic, ableist and Islamophobic hate speech and attacks he’s unleashed.”

Admission is free and all community members are welcome.