Post-holiday cheer has swept Richmond, leaving little time for rest in January.
The Richmond Convention & Visitors Bureau just released a lengthy list of things-to-do around town this month.
On Friday, Jan. 13, for example, the gorgeous church in the photo below will host a concert featuring Brooklyn, NY acoustic duo Phoebe Hunt & D!ominick Leslie.
The following day, the Audio on the Bay festival at Craneway Pavilion — which prides itself on beats, bass and production — will present two consecutive nights of music, with Rae Sremmurd (pictured up top) performing Saturday, Jan. 14.
Then on Monday, Jan. 16, hundreds if not thousands of volunteers will set out to improve the city as part of the annual Martin Luther King Jr., Day of Service on the Richmond Greenway and elsewhere.
Fun activities in Richmond this January include:
- Friday Jan. 6 – Sunday Feb. 12, M-F 10 AM – 4 PM/Sat Noon – 4 PM: Sylvia Fragoso at the Good Luck Gallery, NIAD Art Center. The ceramics and drawings of Sylvia Fragoso. 551 23rd Street, Richmond. For information: (510) 620-0290.
- Saturday Jan. 7 – Friday Jan. 27, M-F 10 AM – 4 PM/Sat Noon – 4 PM: Creature Feature, Organized by John Casey at NIAD Art Center 551 23rd Street, Richmond. For information: (510) 620-0290.
- Tuesday Jan. 10 – Saturday March 4, Tuesday – Saturday 10 AM – 4 PM: Art of Living Black Exhibition. The only annual exhibition in the Bay Area featuring artists of African descent returns to the Richmond Art Center for the 21st year. This year’s exhibit includes over 40 local artists including work by featured artists: Gene Dominique, Justice Renaissance and Nye Lyn Tho. Opens in the Main & West Galleries, Richmond Art Center, 2540 Barrett Avenue, Richmond. For information: richmondartcenter.org
- Tuesday Jan. 10 – Saturday March 4, Tuesday – Saturday 10 AM – 4 PM: Marvin Lipofsky: Moltan Matter/Fantastic Form. A luminous collection of the late Lipofsky’s work, a founder of the Studio Glass Movement is on display at the South Gallery, Richmond Art Center, 2540 Barrett Avenue, Richmond. For information: richmondartcenter.org.
- Friday Jan. 13, 5:30 PM: Live Music: Tauber/Browning Band, Riggers Loft Wine Company, 1325 Canal Blvd, Richmond. For information: riggersloftwine.com.
- Friday Jan. 13, 7:30 PM: Point Richmond Acoustic Presents Phoebe Hunt & D!ominick Leslie with opening guest Nandi Forest. The talented acoustic duo is at the forefront of the Brooklyn, NY music scene. Tickets are $16 in advance/$20 at the door. Historic First Methodist Church, 201 Martina Avenue, Point Richmond. For information: pointacoustic.org.
- Saturday Jan. 14, 2 PM – 4 PM: “North Richmond: Past, Present, Future,” by award-winning filmmaker Doug Harris. Tickets are $7 for members/$10 for non-members. For information or to purchase tickets contact (510) 235-7387 or melinda@richmondmuseum.org. Richmond Museum of History, 400 Nevin Avenue, Richmond.
- Saturday Jan. 14, 2 PM – 4 PM: Bayside Birds at Miller/Knox Regional Shoreline. Join EBRPD ranger Anthony Fisher to revel in the shorebirds and waterfowl that frolic in San Francisco Bay. For information: (510) 544-2233.
- Saturday Jan. 14, 2:30 PM: Live Music: The Rusty String Express. Riggers Loft Wine Company, 1325 Canal Blvd, Richmond. For information: riggersloftwine.com.
- Saturday Jan. 14 – Sunday Jan. 15, 5 PM – 1 AM: Audio on the Bay 2017. Featuring Drezo, Laidback Luke, Nick G, Sleepy Tom, Boombox Cartel, Mija and more. Craneway Pavilion, 1414 Harbour Way South, Richmond. For information and tickets: insomniac.com.
- Sunday Jan. 15, 2 PM – 3 PM: Bay Trail Walk. FREE. Take a leisurely one-hour stroll along the Bay Trail and explore Homefront history with a national park ranger (rain cancels). Meet at the Rosie the Riveter WWII Home Front National Historical Park Visitor Center, 1414 Harbour Way South. For information call (510) 232-5050 and for other events go here.
- Monday Jan. 16, 9 AM – 2 PM: Martin Luther King Jr., Day of Service 2017. Join friends of the Richmond Greenway, many community groups and hundreds of volunteers in honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. for a day of service in the community. Volunteer service projects from 9:00 – noon. Lunch, music and inspirational speakers from noon – 2:00. Richmond Greenway Trail & Park, Ohio Avenue & 20th Street, Richmond. For information and registration, call (510) 788-0897 and visit thewatershedproject.org.
- Monday Jan. 16, 9 AM – 2 PM: Happy Lot Farm & Garden Block Clean-Up Party. A happy day of volunteer gardening, mulching and other beautification projects at the Farm. Car show featuring Richmond High School Car Club. Lunch, music and more. 1st Street & Chanselor Avenue, Richmond. For information, go here.
- Wednesday, Jan. 18, 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM: Bay Trail Walk in Point Pinole Regional Shoreline. Explore the explosive past and the exciting future of Point Pinole Regional Shoreline, enjoy new trails and improve your health with a friendly walking group led by EBRPD ranger Susan Ramos. Hikers of all ages and abilities are welcome. Wear sturdy footwear, bring water and dress for the weather. Heavy rain cancels. For information: (510) 544-3282.
- Wednesday January 18, 7 PM – 8:30 PM: Book Party & Richmond Pulse Fundraiser. Author Steve Early will discuss his book Refinery Town: Big Oil, Big Money and the Remaking of An American City. Richmond Pulse Editor Malcolm Marshall will also speak. Half of the proceeds from the sale of each book will go to the youth-led community journalism of the Pulse. Kaleidoscope Coffee, 109 Park Place, Point Richmond. Please RSVP at lsupport@aol.com or (510) 260-0636.
- Saturday, Jan. 21, 2 to 4 PM: Bayside Birds at Point Pinole Regional Shoreline. Join EBRPD ranger Anthony Fisher to revel in the shorebirds and waterfowl that frolic in San Pablo Bay. For information: (510) 544-2233.
- Saturday January 21, 2 PM – 4 PM. Margaret C. Murray New Year Writing Salon. FREE. Sponsored by the Friends of the Richmond Library. Richmond Public Library, Whittlesey Room, 325 Civic Center Plaza, Richmond. For information/questions email writewordspress@gmail.com. To reserve a spot to read your work call (510) 620-5515.
- Sunday January 22, 2 PM – 2:45 PM: 100 Years of service! Join the National Park Service (NPS) in celebrating its Centennial and discussing all the NPS – America’s Best Idea – has to offer. Rosie the Riveter WW II Home Front National Historical Park Visitor Center, 1414 Harbour Way South, Richmond. For information: (510) 232-5050.
