by Matthew Duffy, Superintendent

Dear WCCUSD Community Members,

I have two elementary school aged sons. My wife and I are planning to use the upcoming Presidential Inauguration on Friday as a teachable moment for our boys. I anticipate they will have questions that I can answer, and I know they will pose questions that I lack answers to. My hope is to use the week as an opportunity to talk to my sons about the importance of our democracy and for all of us to be engaged, ask tough questions, and to think critically. I’ll also remind them that it is our differences that should bind us as a society and not divide us.

On Friday, we will have normal school hours with our staff prepared to create an atmosphere where our students feel safe and that their voices are being heard. I understand there are community events happening both during school and after school. I want to let you know that for safety reasons, the District is not a sponsor of any of the rallies or other inauguration-related events on Friday. Please encourage your children to stay in school for the entire day.

I know many of our parents and families will face similar questions. I am fully aware that the inauguration will also cause feelings and emotions that I won’t experience, which is why I want to reiterate that our schools, district offices, and sites are and always will be a safe place for you, our students, and their families – regardless of race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, immigration status, or political affiliation. Our board passed a resolution on December 7 to reinforce our position as a safe district.

Our teachers, school staff, and administrators are also prepared to use Friday to spark dialogue where we all can talk about what it means to live in a democratic society, to transition peacefully from one president to the next, and how the Electoral College works. It will also be an opportunity to provide our students with safe spaces to express how they are feeling about the day and their future. You are encouraged to join us in those conversations, and you can contact your child’s school for more details about what the teachers and staff are planning.

The foundation and health of our democracy depends on ALL our students and their futures. Tomorrow’s leaders are growing up in our schools today, and it is the responsibility of all of us to make sure our children are prepared to guide our schools, communities, cities, state, and country.

There are a number of resources to help guide and answer the questions and concerns that you may have about the Inauguration and its history. We are a full services community schools district, which means we have a number of people and resources in our schools that can help with a variety of questions you and your child may have. Please do not hesitate to reach out to us with any questions or concerns. We are all one community and here to ensure that our children thrive and succeed.