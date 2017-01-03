High school seniors attending a public school within the boundaries of the West Contra Costa Unified School District (WCCUSD) and have a minimum 2.0 GPA are eligible to apply for an Ed Fund college scholarship ranging from $1,000-$5,000.
Eligible students must have completed their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) or California Dream Act Application.
Apply by March 4 at the Ed Fund website here.
This Ed Fund scholarship program has existed since 2005. Since, then, more than $1.6 million dollars in scholarships have been awarded to nearly 522 students. It is supported by the African American Male Scholarship, B Andrew Gooden Memorial Scholarship, Bernice Bell Memorial Scholarship, Irene S. Scully Family Foundation, Norma and Arthur Schroeder Family Foundation, and Whittier Education Foundation.
