Richmond Trees is encouraging volunteers from the community to help out in its next tree planting date this Saturday.

The community organization that encourages local residents to adopt and help plant trees, with a mission to make Richmond more green and livable, is asking volunteers to meet at 9 a.m. in Burg Park at 30th Street and Clinton Avenue. The planting will occur until noon.

“Come a little early to sign in and enjoy some coffee and refreshments,” according to the nonprofit’s newsletter. “We will break into groups and disperse into the surrounding neighborhood to plant 20 new street trees for eager tree adopting neighbors. Tools will be provided, so just bring some water, work gloves and a desire to have fun with some neighbors.”

Last month, 25 volunteers gathered to plant 10 new street trees in the Belding Woods neighborhood.

To RSVP or pose questions, email info@richmondtrees.org. Although the planting can be done in light right, it will be rescheduled in the event of heavy rain.

“The volunteers of Richmond Trees give their time and energy for many different reasons,” the nonprofit stated. “We are concerned about climate change and want to do something about it. We believe in giving back to our community and we know that a city with a thriving urban forest is a healthier, happier and safer place. Planting trees is something tangible that we can do to make our city (and our world) better. It is tremendously rewarding and it is fun!”

Photo: Richmond Trees