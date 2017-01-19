The Richmond Museum of History is holding a fundraiser to benefit some of its special projects, including the ongoing renovation of Victor Arnautoff’s Richmond Industrial City, an historic 1941 mural that was re-discovered in the basement of the Richmond Main Post Office in late 2015.

The fundraiser is set for Friday, Feb. 3 at the Richmond Country Club at 1 Markovich Lane. A silent auction will take place at 5:30 p.m. with dinner (choice of grilled chicken or salmon) at 7 p.m. Premium tickets for the event are $75 per person and can be purchased at the museum, by phone at (510) 235-7387 or online here.

The re-discovery of Arnautoff’s Richmond Industrial City made quite a few headlines. It was thought to have been lost or perhaps gone forever. But in September 2015, it was re-discovered in the basement of the Post Office at 1025 Nevin Ave., where it had been packed away in 1976 and forgotten. Before being packed away, the artwork had been hung prominently at the Post Office for decades.

The Feb. 3 fundraiser for the museum will also assist a permanent exhibit project based on shellmound excavations at Brooks Island by longtime Point Richmond resident George Coles. A permanent exhibit will raise awareness about Coles’ work and disseminate the results of his research, according to the museum.

Dr. Kent Lightfoot of the Department of Anthropology at UC Berkeley is scheduled to speak at the fundraise.