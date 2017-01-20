Jan 20, 2017
by Zach Chouteau

For our next segment of The Rich Life: The art of the latte. Cassie Cushing, owner of Kaleidoscope Coffee, showed off some of her ‘latte art’ skills recently at the popular Point Richmond cafe. The establishment is located at 109 Park Place in Richmond and is a frequent host to live music, storytelling and other fun events.

