In one location Saturday, you’ll be able to devour a gourmet, Richmond-made hot dog while downing delicious, Richmond-made beer.
In what could be the king of all good ideas, That’s My Dog (TMD) will park one of its highly regarded food trucks at East Brother Beer Company at 1001 Canal Blvd. on Saturday from noon to 9 p.m., according to TMD co-owner Kevin Muccular.
TMD launched in Richmond four years ago and has since enjoyed expansion. Meanwhile, the brand new East Brother Beer Co. opened its tap room just last month.
This isn’t the only planned visit to East Brother Beer by TMD, which is set to serve tap room patrons again the following Friday night.
Also this Saturday, TMD is holding an expansion party for its business at East Brother from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. More on TMD’s expansion plans in a future Standard story.
Muccular said Rob Lightner and Chris Coomber, owners of East Brother Beer Co., “kindly opened their doors and has allowed us to use their brewery for our Expansion Party.”
