About 150 families received two boxes of food and a turkey last month as part of a collaborative program that aims to keep local students nourished during school breaks.
Temple Beth Hillel, West County’s lone synagogue, collaborated with local organizations and other faith groups on the 6th annual Food for Thought program.
Families with kids who attend Richmond and San Pablo public schools received two boxes of food and a turkey along with an educational toy provided by a local organization, said Christopher Whitmore, the director of community engagement for Mayor Tom Butt.
The boxes included fresh produce, canned goods, peanut butter, breads and a fresh turkey donated by Semifreddi, Food Maxx and Berkeley Bowl, with fresh produce from the Food Bank of Solano and Contra Costa.
Along with a winter break food drive, the Food for Thought Program also occurs during the spring school break.
“The program continues to expand its Winter Holiday School Break food distribution/donations to the most food insecure students at a time of the year when federally funded/reduced-priced meals (National School Lunch Program) are less accessible to the most food insecure students,” according to reps at Temple Beth Hillel.
Religious communities participating alongside Temple Beth Hillel this winter include Shell Ridge Community Church; Congregation B’nai Tikvah; Grace Presbyterian Church (Walnut Creek); Shared Ministries of Pittsburg (United Church of Christ and Presbyterian), Clayton Valley Presbyterian Church (Concord) and Hope Lutheran (El Sobrante).
Jobs | Jan 26, 2016
Starting Feb. 1, Chevron will begin accepting applications for Operator Trainee positions at the Richmond Refinery, the company announced today. …
Crime | Oct 20, 2015
A 31-year-old Richmond woman was sentenced to 21 years in state prison Tuesday for fatally shooting a 16-year-old ex-boyfriend who …
Crime | Nov 18, 2015
The woman pictured is wanted by police in connection with the violent robbery of an El Cerrito High student on …
Recent News | Feb 7, 2014
Although the US Postal Service says only a small percentage of packages end up lost or delayed at its national …
Crime | Jul 14, 2015
A man was killed and a 17-year-old critically injured after shots rang out at the Monterey Pines Apartments complex in …
Crime | Sep 6, 2016
The community is mourning the deaths of an 18-year-old and her unborn child following a shooting in San Pablo Monday …