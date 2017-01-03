About 150 families received two boxes of food and a turkey last month as part of a collaborative program that aims to keep local students nourished during school breaks.

Temple Beth Hillel, West County’s lone synagogue, collaborated with local organizations and other faith groups on the 6th annual Food for Thought program.

Families with kids who attend Richmond and San Pablo public schools received two boxes of food and a turkey along with an educational toy provided by a local organization, said Christopher Whitmore, the director of community engagement for Mayor Tom Butt.

The boxes included fresh produce, canned goods, peanut butter, breads and a fresh turkey donated by Semifreddi, Food Maxx and Berkeley Bowl, with fresh produce from the Food Bank of Solano and Contra Costa.

Along with a winter break food drive, the Food for Thought Program also occurs during the spring school break.

“The program continues to expand its Winter Holiday School Break food distribution/donations to the most food insecure students at a time of the year when federally funded/reduced-priced meals (National School Lunch Program) are less accessible to the most food insecure students,” according to reps at Temple Beth Hillel.

Religious communities participating alongside Temple Beth Hillel this winter include Shell Ridge Community Church; Congregation B’nai Tikvah; Grace Presbyterian Church (Walnut Creek); Shared Ministries of Pittsburg (United Church of Christ and Presbyterian), Clayton Valley Presbyterian Church (Concord) and Hope Lutheran (El Sobrante).