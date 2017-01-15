Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a 22-year-old Citrus Heights man who fled from sheriff’s deputies in North Richmond on Friday night, leading to a police pursuit that caused a series of collisions.

The incident unfolded about 9:40 p.m. when deputies attempted to stop Eddie Nute, who deputies believe was the driver of a red Acura. Nute has a $1 million arrest warrant for auto burglary with a gang enhancement, according to the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff.

Nute led authorities on a pursuit that headed westbound on Highway 80. During the pursuit, he collided with a minivan, kept going, and then later struck a Mercedes while headed toward the Bay Bridge. A deputy’s vehicle ended up colliding into the Mercedes, and so the pursuit was called off.

The drivers of the two vehicles that were struck by the Acura were transported to local hospitals as a precaution, and the deputy whose car crashed was not injured.

While at the scene, deputies learned the Acura was abandoned and disabled in the median.

“The driver fled and is still outstanding,” said deputies, who hope members of the community can tell them where he might be.

Nute is described as 5-7 tall, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Nute is asked to contact the Office of the Sheriff at (925) 646-2441. For any tips, call (866) 846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message or email: tips@so.cccounty.us.