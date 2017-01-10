El Cerrito police are searching for a man who attempted to carjack a Maserati in the Safeway parking lot on Sunday.

Police responded to the store at 11450 San Pablo Ave. about 10:25 p.m. The victim reported being in his parked white Maserati when the suspect approached his driver’s side door, asked about his car, and then punched him in the head, police said.

“The suspect ordered the victim out, but the victim refused and shut his door,” police said.

The suspect eventually fled on foot toward San Pablo Avenue. He is described as a thin black man standing about 6-feet to 6-2, wearing a white hooded sweater with a large tiger face printed on the front, police said.