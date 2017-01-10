El Cerrito police are searching for a man who attempted to carjack a Maserati in the Safeway parking lot on Sunday.
Police responded to the store at 11450 San Pablo Ave. about 10:25 p.m. The victim reported being in his parked white Maserati when the suspect approached his driver’s side door, asked about his car, and then punched him in the head, police said.
“The suspect ordered the victim out, but the victim refused and shut his door,” police said.
The suspect eventually fled on foot toward San Pablo Avenue. He is described as a thin black man standing about 6-feet to 6-2, wearing a white hooded sweater with a large tiger face printed on the front, police said.
Jobs | Jan 26, 2016
Starting Feb. 1, Chevron will begin accepting applications for Operator Trainee positions at the Richmond Refinery, the company announced today. …
Crime | Oct 20, 2015
A 31-year-old Richmond woman was sentenced to 21 years in state prison Tuesday for fatally shooting a 16-year-old ex-boyfriend who …
Jobs | Jan 9, 2017
The demand for medical assistants in the healthcare field is so high, Kaiser Permanente is offering a 50-percent tuition discount …
Crime | Nov 18, 2015
The woman pictured is wanted by police in connection with the violent robbery of an El Cerrito High student on …
Recent News | Feb 7, 2014
Although the US Postal Service says only a small percentage of packages end up lost or delayed at its national …
Crime | Jul 14, 2015
A man was killed and a 17-year-old critically injured after shots rang out at the Monterey Pines Apartments complex in …