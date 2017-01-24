Jan 24, 2017
St. David School in Richmond is holding its open house for prospective students and their families this Sunday, Jan. 29, from noon to 2 p.m.

In addition to the open house, the school will host a pancake breakfast at 9 a.m. that morning, called Holy Hotcakes.  Pancakes, sausage, juice and coffee cost just $5, with the proceeds benefitting field trips for St. David School’s Kindergarten, 1st, 2nd, and 3rd grades.

Photo of St. David School staff courtesy of the school’s Facebook page.

