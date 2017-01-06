Boxing is known as an activity that both bruises and heals at once, but the latter is why Juan Nunez incorporated the sport at his gym at San Pablo and Garvin avenues.

“Everybody loves the fights, but why I got it in, it’s not about fighting, it’s about getting kids off the street, keeping them busy, keeping them motivated doing something in their lives,” Nunez said.

Nunez, a highly-regarded weight trainer for more than 35 years, has operated Juan’s Gym at 12718 San Pablo Ave. for seven years.

“I combined weight training and power lifting to boxing,” he told the Richmond Standard on Thursday. “I put them together and everybody seems to love it.”

Nunez says he loves working in Richmond, pointing out the incredible about of boxing talent in the Richmond-San Pablo area, as well as the high level of dedication of the people who train at his gum. His gym hosts boxing events and is trying to put together a few power-lifting events.

“I’m looking for a lot of dedicated people, not just fly-bys,” he said.

The gym isn’t solely for competitive fighters, but anyone looking for an incredible workout. Rates are $20 for 30 minute sessions, $35 per hour. Three sessions will buy you one session for free, while 5 sessions will buy you 2 free. Or, there is the $100 option for 6-week classes.

When he isn’t training local residents, Nunez visits local eateries such as Pollo Loco and Tres Hermanas nearby. He also admits to being a big fan of Olive Garden.

“I got to watch out for that stuff,” he quipped.