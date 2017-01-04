The registration period ends on Jan. 10 for the free, award-winning job training program that prepares local residents for high-paying careers in industrial facilities.

Classes start Jan. 23 and end June 20 for the Process Plant Operator (PPO) and Industrial Maintenance Mechanic (IMM) programs. The PPO class is offered Mon-Thurs., 1-4pm and 6-9pm. The IMM class is offered Mon.-Thurs., 1-5pm and 6-10pm. Both classes are held at the Chevron Hensley Campus in Richmond.

The PPO course prepares students for entry level jobs operating refinery equipment, such as heating, lubrication and refining systems. The IMM program prepares students for entry level maintenance/mechanic jobs, such as welder/pipefitter, electrician and machinist.

The program, funded by Chevron Richmond in partnership with the Contra Costa County Office of Education, has a proven track record for qualifying graduates for good-paying jobs. Students will learn technical skills such as mechanics, mathematics and chemistry, along with communication and analytical skills, safety practices and how to work independently and as part of a team. They are also provided job interview training.

For those interested in learning more or signing up, go here.

Also, here are some important dates to consider: