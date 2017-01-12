A San Pablo police commander and former Vallejo police lieutenant was arrested in Roseville Sunday morning on suspicion of domestic violence, police said.
Sidney DeJesus, 56, of Fairfield, was arrested at 12:10 a.m. Sunday after police responded to a residence in west Roseville, where a woman reported being struck by the man she was dating, Roseville police spokeswoman Dee Dee Gunther said.
The woman had visible facial injuries from an assault, but she declined medical attention. Police soon after stopped DeJesus’ vehicle and arrested him without incident.
DeJesus worked for the Vallejo Police Department for 22 years before joining the San Pablo Police Department as a spokesperson last year. He is no longer a SPPD employee, San Pablo police Cmdr. Gene Alameda said.
DeJesus is scheduled to appear in Placer County Superior Court in Roseville on Feb. 27.
Bay City News provided the information for this report
Jobs | Jan 9, 2017
The demand for medical assistants in the healthcare field is so high, Kaiser Permanente is offering a 50-percent tuition discount …
Jobs | Jan 26, 2016
Starting Feb. 1, Chevron will begin accepting applications for Operator Trainee positions at the Richmond Refinery, the company announced today. …
Crime | Oct 20, 2015
A 31-year-old Richmond woman was sentenced to 21 years in state prison Tuesday for fatally shooting a 16-year-old ex-boyfriend who …
Crime | Nov 18, 2015
The woman pictured is wanted by police in connection with the violent robbery of an El Cerrito High student on …
Recent News | Feb 7, 2014
Although the US Postal Service says only a small percentage of packages end up lost or delayed at its national …
Crime | Jul 14, 2015
A man was killed and a 17-year-old critically injured after shots rang out at the Monterey Pines Apartments complex in …