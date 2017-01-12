A San Pablo police commander and former Vallejo police lieutenant was arrested in Roseville Sunday morning on suspicion of domestic violence, police said.

Sidney DeJesus, 56, of Fairfield, was arrested at 12:10 a.m. Sunday after police responded to a residence in west Roseville, where a woman reported being struck by the man she was dating, Roseville police spokeswoman Dee Dee Gunther said.

The woman had visible facial injuries from an assault, but she declined medical attention. Police soon after stopped DeJesus’ vehicle and arrested him without incident.

DeJesus worked for the Vallejo Police Department for 22 years before joining the San Pablo Police Department as a spokesperson last year. He is no longer a SPPD employee, San Pablo police Cmdr. Gene Alameda said.

DeJesus is scheduled to appear in Placer County Superior Court in Roseville on Feb. 27.

Bay City News provided the information for this report