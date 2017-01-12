Three new video cameras will soon be pointed at Interstate Highway 80 near San Pablo Dam Road in response to a series of highway shootings dating back to 2015, according to KRON4 news.

The cameras will record the highway in both directions and were described by San Pablo police as a valuable investigative tool, the news station reported. The San Pablo general fund will pay for the new cameras. Currently, 112 other cameras are installed throughout the city for surveillance.

“With video, we can actually slow it down and go frame-by-frame and see what occurred and what car did what during that time,” San Pablo police Commander Gene Alameda told KRON4.