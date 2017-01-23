San Pablo police Cmdr. Gene Alameda has been named the department’s new acting police chief, after current Chief Lisa Rosales was chosen to be the Glendora Police Department’s top cop last month.

Rosales is leaving her role as San Pablo police chief on Feb. 5 and beginning her position in Glendora, a city of about 50,000 residents in Los Angeles County, the following day, according to San Pablo City Manager Matt Rodriguez.

Rosales became San Pablo’s police chief in 2014, but has close ties to Glendora. She had been a resident of the city for 19 years and kept a home there “with plans to return one day,” according to the San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

Alameda, a 22-year veteran of SPPD, will begin his new role Feb. 6. An interim police chief will be appointed in February, Rodriguez said.

“Our immediate objective is to ensure the community that our San Pablo Police Department will remain fully operational and resolute until we’ve had time to conduct a search to replace this key position,” the city manager said in a statement.