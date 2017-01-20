Salesian girls basketball Coach Stephen Pezzola earned his 200th career win following the Pride’s 57-24 win over Pinole Valley High on Thursday.
A Salesian College Preparatory graduate in 1974, Pezzola reached the victories milestone in just his eighth year as the team’s head coach, according to the school.
Dominant seasons have helped. In 2015, Pezzola was named the NorCal Preps Division IV Girls Basketball Coach of the Year after leading the Pride to a 28-4 record, NCS IV title, and a trip to the finals of the State Open division tournament. Last year, he was nominated as the Division 4 State Coach of the Year by CalHiSports.com after leading the team to an unexpected victory in the Northern Regional Open Division quarterfinals. The Pride finished 27-6 in 2016 and won the NCS IV title.
This season, the winning ways have continued, with the Pride opening up with a 12-5 record, including 2-0 in league play.
Photo: Courtesy of Salesian College Preparatory
Jobs | Jan 9, 2017
The demand for medical assistants in the healthcare field is so high, Kaiser Permanente is offering a 50-percent tuition discount …
Jobs | Jan 26, 2016
Starting Feb. 1, Chevron will begin accepting applications for Operator Trainee positions at the Richmond Refinery, the company announced today. …
Crime | Oct 20, 2015
A 31-year-old Richmond woman was sentenced to 21 years in state prison Tuesday for fatally shooting a 16-year-old ex-boyfriend who …
Crime | Nov 18, 2015
The woman pictured is wanted by police in connection with the violent robbery of an El Cerrito High student on …
Recent News | Feb 7, 2014
Although the US Postal Service says only a small percentage of packages end up lost or delayed at its national …
Crime | Jul 14, 2015
A man was killed and a 17-year-old critically injured after shots rang out at the Monterey Pines Apartments complex in …