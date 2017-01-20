Salesian girls basketball Coach Stephen Pezzola earned his 200th career win following the Pride’s 57-24 win over Pinole Valley High on Thursday.

A Salesian College Preparatory graduate in 1974, Pezzola reached the victories milestone in just his eighth year as the team’s head coach, according to the school.

Dominant seasons have helped. In 2015, Pezzola was named the NorCal Preps Division IV Girls Basketball Coach of the Year after leading the Pride to a 28-4 record, NCS IV title, and a trip to the finals of the State Open division tournament. Last year, he was nominated as the Division 4 State Coach of the Year by CalHiSports.com after leading the team to an unexpected victory in the Northern Regional Open Division quarterfinals. The Pride finished 27-6 in 2016 and won the NCS IV title.

This season, the winning ways have continued, with the Pride opening up with a 12-5 record, including 2-0 in league play.

