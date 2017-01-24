Jeffrey Parker, a Salesian alum and senior at Western Washington University, has been named the Great Northwest Athletic Conference (GNAC) Player of the Week after scoring 59 points in wins over Northwest Nazarene and rival Central Washington.

Parker shot 60.6 percent from the field (20-for-33) and 68.6 percent from three-point range (11-for-16) in both games this week, propelling the Vikings to a 9-1 conference lead and 15-3 overall record.

Parker is sixth in the GNAC in scoring, averaging 17.6 points per game and fourth in WWU history and 13th in GNAC history with 1,691 career points. On Thursday, he scored his seventh 30th-point game in his career, tied for second-most in team history.

This is also the fourth time Parker has earned the GNAC Player of the Week award, having earned one every year since 2014.

Facts and photos courtesy of Western Washington University