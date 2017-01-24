Richmond resident Dr. Draak Davis will be among about a dozen athletes who will be inducted into the 14th Annual Vallejo Sports Hall of Fame during a March 4 ceremony.

Davis, who runs a family dental practice based in Oakland, played on the Vallejo High School football and track teams, graduating in 2001. He later played for Solano College, where in 2002 he was Bay Valley Conference “Player of the Year” after posting an incredible season during which he scored eight TDs in one game. He then went on to play football for the University of Kentucky, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in dietetics and later a Doctorate of Dental Medicine.

He will be honored during a ceremony held from 3:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Dan Foley Cultural Center in Vallejo on Saturday, March 4.

Other inductees include members of the 1963 Vallejo High Baseball team, who were NBL League Champions and ranked as the top team in Northern California by SF pollsters, and included Reggie Hubbard, who was drafted by the Montreal Expos and Pittsburg Pirates.

To purchase tickets, make a donation, or for more information, stop by the The Greater Vallejo Recreation District main office at 395 Amador St. in Vallejo or call the front desk at (707) 648-4600.