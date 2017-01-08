A Richmond police dog is being credited with having a convincing enough bark to force an armed domestic violence suspect to surrender on New Year’s Day.

The incident unfolded about 1:25 p.m. when police were called to a resident’s home on a report that her child’s father was threatening her in front of her home, Richmond police Lt. Felix Tan said. The home is located in the Northern District, Tan said, adding a more specific address isn’t being given for the protection of the domestic violence victim.

While police were responding to the home, dispatchers received another call from the victim stating the suspect had left, but not before brandishing a gun at her. Police got a description of his car, and soon one officer and his 4-legged partner, Ishaak (pictured below), spotted the vehicle and made the stop.

“The suspect immediately opened the door and positioned himself to flee from the car,” Tan said. “Officer Moczulski immediately gave commands over the the PA system telling the suspect to stop or the canine would be sent. Canine Ishaak also added a bit more reality to the suspect as he barked loudly in the background. The suspect changed his mind and decided to stay by the car. He was subsequently taken into custody and the loaded revolver was recovered.”