John Henry High students will soon move from portable classrooms near Nystrom Elementary to their own campus at 1402 Marina Way South, after the Richmond Planning Commission unanimously approved a conditional use permit for the campus last week.

Opened in 2015, John Henry High is part of Amethod Public Schools, which operates five other public charter schools in Richmond and Oakland that are aimed at providing high-quality education to low-income, inner-city students. The high school’s future campus, set to open for the 2017-2018 school year, will be located adjacent to Benito Juarez Elementary, also operated by Amethod Public Schools.

The high school will have a maximum capacity of 455 students and operate from a state-of the-art campus located near Richmond’s scenic shoreline, with access to cultural centers such as the Rosie the Riveter Visitor’s Center. The school is currently accepting applications for new students through Feb. 17.

The planning commission approved the project despite neighbor concerns over the potential for worsening traffic during school drop-off and pick-up times, as expressed by the president of the Marina Bay Neighborhood Council.

The school is located on a 4-acre parcel with two office buildings (the above image shows the interior under construction). About 100 parking spaces will be offered for the school community, but that will reduce by 23 spaces upon construction of an outdoor activity space for students.

Jorge Lopez, chief executive officer of Amethod Public Schools and a Richmond native, said the school will enjoy a safe and scenic setting that will provide students from the inner city a distractions-free study space. Amethod Public Schools was credited by the city for providing high-quality education to low-income residents while instilling the importance of community service in students.

