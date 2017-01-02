By Zach Chouteau

The Richmond Museum of History hosted a low-key but likeable Family Fun Day on Dec. 28, and also shared with the Standard some of its exciting upcoming plans for the year ahead.

The Family Fun Day, held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. , featured several arts and crafts projects in the venue’s downstairs Seaver Gallery, including festive piñata making and other creative endeavors—plus other fun like the chance to pose like the iconic Rosie the Riveter in front of a special poster ‘frame.’ My toddler son Logan partook in all the artsy fun, and especially enjoyed creating a Hanukah drawing/collage and helping his mom with the creation of a colorful star piñata.

A personal highlight was the chance to catch up with the venue’s affable Executive Director, Melinda McCrary, who informed me that the RMH has some exciting plans ahead in 2017—all part of its ongoing efforts to gain more community support, and transition from a grass-roots approach to a more professionally managed local hub of activity. She’s also out to help boost the rep of the venue’s often beleaguered surrounding neighborhood.

“We’re fighting the good fight,” McCrary said, “in trying to change the perception of the Iron Triangle, and also inform the public about local history that goes well beyond the often-emphasized WWII Home Front years.”

She says a huge local effort is going into efforts to renovate the venue in the near future, and that she couldn’t be more excited about showcasing the importance of local history to the museum’s full potential. And while McCrary is thankful to the attention Rosie the Riveter has brought to Richmond’s local history, she’s motivated to also shine a light on the history tied to the city’s vastly diverse populace and heritage. To that end, a recent short-term Black Panther exhibit was “very popular” and ample work is going into a future showcase of Ohlone Indian artifacts.

Also on tap in 2017 are the venue’s ongoing efforts to digitize its archives electronically; a gala fundraiser—“Revealing Hidden History”—set for the Richmond Country Club on February 3; and two highly anticipated new exhibits that will revolve through the Seaver Gallery. March will bring a WWI display tied the centennial of America’s involvement in the massive conflict, while autumn follows with a showcase on Richmond’s ‘legacy businesses,’ spotlighting the city’s most historic companies and establishments.