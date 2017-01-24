Since Richmond High is celebrating its 110th anniversary since the school was established, Alan Lewellyn and Kay Meadows, members of the Class of 1977, are organizing a reunion cruise inviting all graduates, attendees, friends and family.
The Carnival cruise runs from Sept. 24-28, leaving from Los Angeles and making stops at the Catalina Island and Ensenada, Mexico. For rates and other information, see the flier below or go to classmates.com.
“We have graduates from the early 1960s registered and inquiries from graduates of the 1950s,” Meadows said. “This is sure to be a wonderful event making lasting memories.”
Richmond High first opened its doors on Aug. 14, 1907, and graduated its first student, Walter Smallwood, in 1908, according to the West Contra Costa Unified School District.
