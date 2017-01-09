Re-elected Richmond Councilmember Jael Myrick, and newly elected Councilmembers Ben Choi and Melvin Willis, are set to be sworn into office in a public ceremony on Tuesday.
The ceremony will take place at 6:30 p.m. in Richmond City Council Chambers, 440 Civic Center Plaza. There will be no council meeting that night.
The invocation will be done by Pastor Steven J. Thorner Ennis Chapel Church of God In Christ in Richmond. During the ceremony, Nat Bates, who served the city for decades before narrowly losing his council seat in the November election, will receive the Distinguished Service Award.
The ceremony will be followed by a reception in the lobby of the Richmond Auditorium, 403 Civic Center Plaza.
