Jan 18, 2017
No comments

Richmond council on Tuesday voted unanimously in favor of naming the Richmond Greenway bicycle and pedestrian trail after the late Lillie Mae Jones.

Jones is a longtime resident who is credited with envisioning the transformation of the Greenway, a former Sante Fe Railroad right-of-way, into a city park in the 1970s. She passed away on Sept. 14 at age 85.

After her passing, Mayor Tom Butt’s office launched the effort to name the trail after her. On Nov. 7, the Mayor’s Office presented the proposed naming designation to the Friends of the Richmond Greenway executive board, which voted unanimously in support.

“Naming the bicycle/pedestrian trail portion of the Richmond Greenway after Ms. Jones recognizes her essential advocacy role while leaving intact future naming opportunities for other features of the Greenway such as community gardens, play structures, picnic areas, etc.,” according to the mayor’s office.

Read more about Jones’ advocacy here.

Related posts:

  1. Richmond council to consider renaming Richmond Greenway after Lillie Mae Jones
  2. Big plans set for 10th Annual MLK National Day of Service on Richmond Greenway
  3. City opens public comment period for proposed bike/ped trail on Goodrick Avenue
  4. Plan to reduce vehicular lanes on Carlson Blvd passes council

Comments

Popular Articles