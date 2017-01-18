Richmond council on Tuesday voted unanimously in favor of naming the Richmond Greenway bicycle and pedestrian trail after the late Lillie Mae Jones.
Jones is a longtime resident who is credited with envisioning the transformation of the Greenway, a former Sante Fe Railroad right-of-way, into a city park in the 1970s. She passed away on Sept. 14 at age 85.
After her passing, Mayor Tom Butt’s office launched the effort to name the trail after her. On Nov. 7, the Mayor’s Office presented the proposed naming designation to the Friends of the Richmond Greenway executive board, which voted unanimously in support.
“Naming the bicycle/pedestrian trail portion of the Richmond Greenway after Ms. Jones recognizes her essential advocacy role while leaving intact future naming opportunities for other features of the Greenway such as community gardens, play structures, picnic areas, etc.,” according to the mayor’s office.
Read more about Jones’ advocacy here.
