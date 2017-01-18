A proposal to implement a neighborhood parking permit program in areas of Richmond where parking is a premium was unanimously approved at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

For months, city staff has been trying to find solutions for neighborhoods where residents are competing for parking spaces with merchants and visitors — including high-demand areas such as downtown Point Richmond, the BART station and Contra Costa College.

One of the proposed solutions has been to implement a neighborhood parking permit program, where residents could apply with the city for an all-day pass to park in the area where they live. Such a program would likely impose two-hour parking limits on visitors in permit areas.

Following months of public vetting, the neighborhood parking permit program has received a mix of support and opposition from residents, said city project manager Denee Evans.

On Tuesday, council voted in favor of a program that is neighbor driven. A block or area cannot be designated as a neighborhood parking permit district without at least 51-percent approval from residents living there, as well as a study by the city to confirm the need, Evans said. Neighbors of each permit area will have a say on how their parking program operates, Evans said. Each permit district must be approved by Richmond council.

“It will be implemented by a block-by-block perspective,” Evans said.

Evans used the example of “hard-hit” residents living on Livingston Lane near the BART Station, where frustrated neighbors have been begging for the city’s help in the competition for parking. Meanwhile, she said, residents of nearby streets have fewer parking issues and thus may not need a neighborhood parking permit program.

The cost of such a parking program has not been determined yet, as there are several factors to consider. The city will need to determine how many staff members are needed to maintain the program, the cost of new signage and other new parking infrastructure, and how much residents should pay per parking pass (or if they should pay at all). The need for enforcement must also be addressed, with Evans proposing the idea of implementing license plate recognition software currently used in Santa Rosa. Such technology reduces the number of parking enforcement officers needed.

Initial areas earmarked for the parking permit program include the downtown corridor, Point Richmond, Civic Center, 23rd Street and Contra Costa College.