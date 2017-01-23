Emerging Richmond boxer Luis “Vicious” Garcia used the word “devastating” to describe his first career loss Saturday at the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton.

In what Inside the Ropes called an upset defeat, a defiant Garcia (6-1-1, 5KOs) fell by technical knockout to Eddie Diaz (3-6-2, 1KO) of Sacramento during Square Vision Entertainment’s co-main event.

Diaz applied pressure early and caught Garcia with counter punches in the second round, dropping him, according to Inside the Ropes. Although Garcia says he wasn’t hurt and wanted to keep fighting, the referee ended the bout in favor of Diaz. Garcia says an ill-advised change in his game plan ultimately hampered him against Diaz.

“I held back too much rather than fight how I normally would by applying pressure,” he said.

Garcia says he is itching for a rematch, saying he cannot let go of the loss. He envisions an active year of boxing in 2017.

“It’s a learning experience and I will grow from this,” he said.