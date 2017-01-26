That’s My Dog, a popular Richmond-born food truck business, has won its bid to serve fans at Super Bowl LI in Houston, according to owner Kevin Muccular.

The Muccular family was so happy about earning the invite, on Thursday they parked one of their food trucks at the center of Nevin Park in Richmond, where they spent about 90 minutes offering free lunch to the needy.

“The same products we’re going to be serving at the Super Bowl, it was our heart to come out here to the community of Richmond, California, where I’m from, and to make sure I could give this to my community, these dogs for free,” Muccular told the Richmond Standard.

The Muccular family is popular not just for its delicious dogs, but also for appearing on Family Feud, where Kevin Muccular blurted out what host Steve Harvey called his favorite answer of all time.

And the Mucculars make a habit of charitable acts in the community. Last year, for example, the business used proceeds from sales to pay for a family-in-need’s rent.

The Mucculars have since moved to Houston, Tex. in a bid to expand their business. They continue to operate at various locations in West County.