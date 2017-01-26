That’s My Dog, a popular Richmond-born food truck business, has won its bid to serve fans at Super Bowl LI in Houston, according to owner Kevin Muccular.
The Muccular family was so happy about earning the invite, on Thursday they parked one of their food trucks at the center of Nevin Park in Richmond, where they spent about 90 minutes offering free lunch to the needy.
“The same products we’re going to be serving at the Super Bowl, it was our heart to come out here to the community of Richmond, California, where I’m from, and to make sure I could give this to my community, these dogs for free,” Muccular told the Richmond Standard.
The Muccular family is popular not just for its delicious dogs, but also for appearing on Family Feud, where Kevin Muccular blurted out what host Steve Harvey called his favorite answer of all time.
And the Mucculars make a habit of charitable acts in the community. Last year, for example, the business used proceeds from sales to pay for a family-in-need’s rent.
The Mucculars have since moved to Houston, Tex. in a bid to expand their business. They continue to operate at various locations in West County.
Jobs | Jan 9, 2017
The demand for medical assistants in the healthcare field is so high, Kaiser Permanente is offering a 50-percent tuition discount …
Jobs | Jan 26, 2016
Starting Feb. 1, Chevron will begin accepting applications for Operator Trainee positions at the Richmond Refinery, the company announced today. …
Crime | Oct 20, 2015
A 31-year-old Richmond woman was sentenced to 21 years in state prison Tuesday for fatally shooting a 16-year-old ex-boyfriend who …
Crime | Nov 18, 2015
The woman pictured is wanted by police in connection with the violent robbery of an El Cerrito High student on …
Recent News | Feb 7, 2014
Although the US Postal Service says only a small percentage of packages end up lost or delayed at its national …
Crime | Jul 14, 2015
A man was killed and a 17-year-old critically injured after shots rang out at the Monterey Pines Apartments complex in …