by Zach Chouteau
It was certainly a ‘Lazy Afternoon’ at the Hotel Mac.
Recently, barkeep Ian Gambeta-Guglielmana displayed some of his mixology skills by making one of Hotel Mac’s signature cocktails, ‘Lazy Afternoon,’
The Hotel Mac (www.hotelmac.net) is at 50 Washington Ave. in Point Richmond and is home to an elegant restaurant and lodgings in addition to its well-liked bar.
