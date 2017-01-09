Applications for the third annual Potential Project — which supplies youth teams from West Contra Costa Unified schools with grants of up to $500 to develop creative solutions to improve their education — ends Monday, Jan. 23.

Youth interested in applying enrolling their team for grants should visit the Potential Project’s website. Applications must be submitted via email to pastordave@lhnchurch.org. Grant winners being notified a week later.

The annual grant program, founded and organized by Pastor Dave Clark of Living Hope Neighborhood Church at 2800 Rheem Ave., empowers West County students to become decision-makers in their learning process. Youth teams use the grants to develop creative ways to accomplish goals listed in school district’s Local Control and Accountability Plan (LCAP), which aims to improve student outcomes.

In its first year, 9 projects were funded. Last year, 20 projects were accomplished. The goal this year is to increase the number of improvement projects to 30.

