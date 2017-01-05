With more rain expected throughout the Bay Area this weekend, city and county officials are reminding residents that free sandbags are available to residents.

During the rainy season, the city of Richmond offers sand, bags and a shovel for do-it-yourself filling at Bayview Branch Library, 5100 Hartnett Ave., and also at the Richmond Corporation Yard, Harbor Way between Ohio Avenue and Chanslor Ave.

Also, the county is offering the same service at the West County Detention Facility at 5555 Giant Highway. Residents are asked to bring their own shovel. The bags are located in a large gray plastic trash bin, and the sand cradle is located on the south side parking area. More county sandbag locations can be viewed here.

Folks may very well need the sandbags. In its latest forecast Thursday morning, National Weather Service meteorologist Charles Bell warned of moderate to heavy rainfall at times from Saturday through Monday. During that period, between 2.5 and 4.5 inches of rain are expected in urban areas, he said, with 5 to 9 inches in coastal mountains. Expect winds to increase, with the highest speeds coming Saturday night into Sunday morning. The wind at high elevations may down trees and power lines, Bell said.

Image: National Weather Service