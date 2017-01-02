Jonny Rocket, a well-known Bay Area tattoo artist, is one of the many artists who say Richmond is often their muse.
One of nine full-time artists/designers at Plug Tattoos & Piercing, located at San Pablo and Solano avenues, Rocket says the city’s diverse population provides boundless inspiration for his craft.
“What artists have is writer’s block, artist’s block, so when you come to a place like Richmond with it’s diversity, the clever, custom pieces that we come up with are thanks to our clientele. Everyone is different. Everyone has their own idea and opinion. And it makes our art better. It pushes us. It pushes our boundaries.”
Plug Tattoos & Piercing offers a seemingly endless supply of custom body-piercing jewelry, as well as custom artwork “from the beginning of your idea all the way to the end of the tattoo,” Rocket says.
Also, “any piercings that come to mind, we do here,” he adds.
The fun shop, equipped with a pool table, has been located in the same spot since 2008.
Story, video and photos by Mike “Raccoon Eyes” Kinney.
