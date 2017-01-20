The death of a pedestrian on Interstate Highway 80 in Richmond tonight is being investigated as a possible suicide, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The incident unfolded about 8 p.m. when a caller stated a pedestrian may have jumped into traffic from an overpass near McBryde Avenue.

Responding officers found a victim on the highway deceased, having been struck by at least one vehicle. They temporarily closed all westbound lanes.

Further details were not immediately available.

Bay City News contributed to this report