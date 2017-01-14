Jan 14, 2017
The driver of a vehicle that was struck by an Amtrak train at Carlson and Cutting boulevards Friday night was not injured, police said.

The vehicle was struck at about 6:20 p.m., police Lt. Felix Tan said. No one on the train was injured, although the collision delayed the train by more than an hour, according to the East Bay Times.

