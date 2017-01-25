By Zach Chouteau

I wasn’t sure what to expect upon my first visit to the NIAD Art Center (www.niadart.org) in Richmond, and that was exactly what I got. The nearly indescribable community treasure on 23rd Street (by Barrett) is a mix of vibrant galleries, bustling art studios, a cool shop, and attractive outdoor spaces—and even that doesn’t cover it.

Standing for Nurturing Independence through Artistic Development, NIAD helps about 60 artists a week create pieces of all kinds—from drawings to ceramics to silk-screens and far more. It is also home to countless free events and workshops, including a monthly reception (complete with music and refreshments) to welcome and promote the new exhibits. We had the chance to drop by for a Scarf Making workshop on Jan. 23 that had more than a dozen participants turning all manner of socks into scarves, just a small example of their many offerings.

Or maybe you’re seeking something colorful or creative for your home or office? Their gallery shop sold more than 1,400 works last year, with half the proceeds going directly to the artist responsible for each piece—all part of NIAD’s efforts to foster independent living among artists with developmental disabilities.

None of these words can truly do NIAD justice, just as my visit to this vital venue moved me beyond words. Having the chance to meet some of their amazing artists—and dedicated instructors—really opened my eyes to the inspiration the unique center provides to the community. It was impossible to overlook the hope and happiness that the opportunity to make quality art brings to the faces of everyone who walks through NIAD’s doors.

“We have 35 artists working in the studio every weekday,” Gallery Director Tim Buckwalter told the Standard. “Is there any other place that you can go in Richmond where you can experience that much creative energy at one time? There’s not. So, the odds are really good that each time you visit NIAD you’ll experience something truly amazing!”

A timely opportunity to check things out awaits on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., when a festive afternoon reception will welcome three distinct new galleries. But if you’re unable to attend, there’s really no bad time to explore this fascinating hybrid of art and heart.

NIAD is open Monday through Friday from 10 p.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays from 12 Noon to 4 p.m. Opening receptions are from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the second Saturday of each month.