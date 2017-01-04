The NIAD Art Center is holding an opening reception on Saturday, Jan. 14 for its next exhibit that highlights “creature art.”

The reception will run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the art center at 551 23rd St. and will feature a performance by DJ Bill Zindel.

The main exhibit, which opens Jan. 6 and is entitled Creature Feature, places an emphasis on the world of creatures big and small, animal and human, including those dreamed or imagined.

“We practice this type of creature art making as children, without the restraint of conventional adulthood,” art center officials said. “Many artists continue this practice as adults…Creature Feature showcases a variety of creatures, from animals to people, monsters and alien-like beings, from scary to joyous by NIAD artists.”

Along with Creature Feature, NIAD will also feature exhibits that promote glazed ceramic works by Sara Malpass, sculptures and wall-pieces by Joey Enos, and drawings by Raquel Charles.

All three exhibitions will run from Jan. 6 through Jan. 27. They can be viewed Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m.