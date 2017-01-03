Don’t put away those umbrellas anytime soon, as the National Weather Service (NWS) on Tuesday announced the potential for “prolific,” flood-causing rain this Saturday.

While Richmond and the greater Bay Area are experiencing a moderate rain system today and tomorrow joined by high winds, a stronger system reaching the region Saturday is expected to deliver heavy rain. Coastal mountains in the North Bay and Santa Cruz and Monterey counties could see more than 10 inches this weekend, according to recent forecast models.

A heavy rain system this weekend could lead to flooding in creeks and rivers and the overwhelming of storm drains in urban centers, as the soil will likely be well-saturated from the current weather system.

“If rainfall predictions remain consistent…it is likely some of our larger river systems will flood,” NWS officials said. “It is very likely that many flood-prone creeks and rivers of the Bay Area and Central Coast will rise above their banks. Lowland valley settings of the North Bay, which frequently flood, will likely do so with this weekend’s storm system. The drainages of the Coast Range will also be very susceptible to flooding. Notably, the watersheds within the Santa Cruz Mountains and Santa Lucia Mountains will be prone to flooding because rainfall rates and accumulation are again expected to be high this weekend. Flash Flood Watches and Warnings will highlight problem spots and creeks expected to flood, so stay tuned for NWS issuance of such products in the coming days.

The NWS will release more information as the week progresses and the forecast models become more clear.