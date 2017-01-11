Mechanics Bank celebrated a ribbon-cutting Monday for its newly renovated branch in Richmond’s Hilltop area.

The branch, which replaces the former Hilltop Office, is an 8,300 square-foot building at 3190 Klose Way that provides 4,300 square feet exclusively for a community room.

The E.M. Downer Community Room, named after Mechanics Bank’s longtime president and owner during the bank’s early years, provides a large meeting and event space that can be used by local community organizations and nonprofits on a reservation basis, according to a statement from the bank. The room offers configurable tables and seating areas, multiple video presentation monitors and white boards, a kitchenette and dedicated restrooms.

For the banking portion of the building, the branch has two full-service ATMs, a new self-service coin-counting machine, a self-service online banking portal, WiFi and a dedicated merchant teller window, according to bank officials.

The bank also has a drive-thru that travels into what once was the interior of the building and provides shelter for customers from the weather.

Mechanics Bank sees the new building as a statement of continued commitment to the Richmond community.

“This is a significant investment in the Richmond marketplace and shows we are deeply connected to our roots in the City of Richmond, where we began operations over 110 years ago,” Mechanics Bank President and CEO John DeCero said in a statement.

Photo courtesy of Katrinka Ruk, executive director of Council of Industries of West Contra Costa County