Jan 3, 2017
A 47-year-old homeless man was struck and killed by a Union Pacific train in Richmond on New Year’s Eve, a company spokesman said.

Authorities said Donald Wallace was hit as he was walking on the tracks about 5 p.m. Saturday near Parr Boulevard and Radiant Avenue.

The incident appeared to be accidental but remains investigation, the company spokesman told Bay City News.

 

