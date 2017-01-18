Kennedy High’s Ryan Robinson literally sacked the competition at a talent showcase in front of college coaches and recruiters on Sunday.

Robinson, who recorded an incredible 25 sacks during the Eagles’ historic last season, added a few more during the 2017 Cali-Classic All-Star competition in Pomona and was named player of the game, according to community advocate Rodney Alamo Brown, who attended the game and provided the above photo.

Robinson was a force to be reckoned with throughout the game, rushing the quarterback in the game’s first two snaps in ways that helped to break up the plays. He seemed to be everywhere the ball ended up. In the first drive of the second half, he tackled the running back for a loss (at about 1:35 in the video below). In an ensuing drive, his swift rush on the QB helped cause an interception. And one drive later, his explosive sack on the QB forced a fumble and turnover (about 2:14).

The performance further bolstered Robinson’s chances of being recruited by colleges.

“I spoke with one coach who wanted to kidnap him right there,” Brown told us.



Robinson was among a number of local players invited to the statewide all-star game at Diamond Ranch High School.

The event offered an opportunity for talented players who may have gone unnoticed to show their skills to coaches and recruiters.