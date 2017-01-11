Eligible Richmond and North Richmond property owners are encouraged to fetch a free home solar system by attending a sign-up event on Jan. 25.

The meeting runs from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Richmond Council Chambers at 440 Civic Center Plaza. Attendees are asked to RSVP here, or residents can contact the city at (510) 621-1541.

The city and state, in partnership with GRID Alternatives, have been funding free solar systems for low-income homeowners in Richmond and North Richmond. To be eligible, residents must live in their own home and make less than 80-percent of area median income (see flyer below for related income chart).

The partnership includes a funding plan to install 130 systems in the city for income-qualified homeowners between July 2015 and June 2018. In recent years thus far, this ongoing partnership has led to 190 such home solar system installations.

To enroll at the Jan. 25 workshop, residents are asked to bring copies of their latest tax return (two pages) for each member of the household, one PG&E bill (all pages) and either a mortgage statement, insurance statement, property tax bill or copy of the deed.

More information about the program can be found here.