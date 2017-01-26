A Hilltop resident was injured in a shooting early Wednesday after confronting an intruder who had disassembled one of his home’s security cameras, police said.

Richmond police officers responded after hearing gunshots near Atlas Road about 12:45 a.m., and also the victim called 911, police Lt. Felix Tan said.

Officers arrived in the 500 block of Deer Park Drive and met with the victim, who suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the lower extremities.

The victim told officers that he has an illegal marijuana grow of about 400 plants and had been monitoring his home’s security system when he spotted the intruder at the exterior of the house disassembling one of the cameras, Tan said. The resident walked outside to confront the subject but was met with gunfire.

Police said three suspects in total fled from the backyard of the residence and drove off in an unknown vehicle.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact RPD’s Regulatory Unit Detective M. Shanks at (510) 621-1752.