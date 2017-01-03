A shooting in the parking lot near the Walmart at Hilltop Mall on Monday, Dec. 26 has led to attempted murder and gang enhancement charges for three Richmond residents, police said.

The East Bay Times identified the suspects as Matthew Britt, 22, Michael Amos, 23, and Deontae Pride, 21.

Police responded to the store about 10:45 a.m. on a report of a shooting and learned a 21-year-old victim had been accosted inside the store by three suspects. After an argument, the suspects followed the victim out of the store and fired shots at him, police said. The victim was shot but managed to flee in a car to a hospital. He is expected to survive.

Following an investigation, “detectives learned this was an isolated and targeted incident and identified the suspects,” police said. The suspects were charged three days after the attack.

“The department is relieved to report that the victim will survive,” police said. “We are also relieved that three dangerous suspects are off the streets of Richmond thanks to our SIS detectives’ tenacity, hard work and team effort.”