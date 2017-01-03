A shooting in the parking lot near the Walmart at Hilltop Mall on Monday, Dec. 26 has led to attempted murder and gang enhancement charges for three Richmond residents, police said.
The East Bay Times identified the suspects as Matthew Britt, 22, Michael Amos, 23, and Deontae Pride, 21.
Police responded to the store about 10:45 a.m. on a report of a shooting and learned a 21-year-old victim had been accosted inside the store by three suspects. After an argument, the suspects followed the victim out of the store and fired shots at him, police said. The victim was shot but managed to flee in a car to a hospital. He is expected to survive.
Following an investigation, “detectives learned this was an isolated and targeted incident and identified the suspects,” police said. The suspects were charged three days after the attack.
“The department is relieved to report that the victim will survive,” police said. “We are also relieved that three dangerous suspects are off the streets of Richmond thanks to our SIS detectives’ tenacity, hard work and team effort.”
Jobs | Jan 26, 2016
Starting Feb. 1, Chevron will begin accepting applications for Operator Trainee positions at the Richmond Refinery, the company announced today. …
Crime | Oct 20, 2015
A 31-year-old Richmond woman was sentenced to 21 years in state prison Tuesday for fatally shooting a 16-year-old ex-boyfriend who …
Crime | Nov 18, 2015
The woman pictured is wanted by police in connection with the violent robbery of an El Cerrito High student on …
Recent News | Feb 7, 2014
Although the US Postal Service says only a small percentage of packages end up lost or delayed at its national …
Crime | Jul 14, 2015
A man was killed and a 17-year-old critically injured after shots rang out at the Monterey Pines Apartments complex in …
Crime | Sep 6, 2016
The community is mourning the deaths of an 18-year-old and her unborn child following a shooting in San Pablo Monday …