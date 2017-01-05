The West Contra Costa Unified School District (WCCUSD) is inviting students, families, staff and community members to attend the final LCAP Community Town Hall Meeting for the 2016-17 school year.

The meeting will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11 in the cafeteria and multipurpose room at Pinole Middle School, 1575 Mann Drive.

The Local Control Accountability Plan (LCAP) is a planning tool for how districts intend to improve academic outcomes for all students including low-income, English learners, and foster youth.

Feedback gathered from the town hall meetings will inform LCAP funding priorities for the next several years.

Translation, light refreshments, and childcare services will be provided at the Jan. 11 meeting.

Visit wccusd.net/lcap for more information, or call 510-307-4502. Download a flyer in English or Spanish and invite others to attend.