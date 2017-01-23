The community is widely sharing a plea to locate 17-year-old Keneisha Lofton, who has been missing since Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Family members attempted to pick up Lofton at De Anza High about 11:20 p.m. that night but she wasn’t there, according to a notice from the Richmond Police Department posted on NextDoor.com.

“RPD investigators received information that Keneisha may be in the City of Oakland but we have not received any confirmation of that,” the post stated further. “Keneisha is an African American female. She stands 5’3” tall, 165 lbs, braided black hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with “LOVE” on the front and grey leggings.”

Kimberly Aceves, the executive director of the RYSE Center in Richmond, identified Lofton as a RYSE member who “always checks in with her family” and further described her recent lack of contact as “highly unusual.”

Anyone who sees her or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact RPD Youth Services Detective H. Wilson at (510) 621-1711.