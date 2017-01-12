The Richmond community is being asked to review plans to construct a .3-mile bike and pedestrian trail along Goodrick Avenue north of Richmond Parkway.

On Thursday, the city opened the public comment period for the Goodrick Avenue Bay Trail Gap Closure Project by releasing a detailed report of the plans.

The proposed pathway would connect two sections of the San Francisco Bay Trail, a regional effort to construct 500 miles of trail around the bay, according to the city, and would also provide Richmond residents on bikes and on foot with safer access to Point Pinole Regional Shoreline.

The trail would be constructed on the eastern side of Goodrick, which would remain a roadway with two vehicular lanes. Project plans call for a 10-foot-wide paved trail and also two, 2-foot-wide gravel shoulders, the city said.

Wayfinding signage would be installed at the intersection of Goodrick and Richmond Parkway, where curb ramps will be replaced to reflect Bay Trail design guidelines. Also, crosswalks across Goodrick Avenue at Richmond Parkway would be striped to provide safer crossing for cyclists and pedestrians, the city said.

The project has not been funded, but is expected to be included in the city’s capital improvement plan and is also expected to be a contender for grants.

City officials further describe the project as “a segment of a continuous Bay Trail alignment that extends from Buchanan Street in Albany to Atlas Road and San Pablo Avenue in Richmond.”

Public comments on the project must be submitted in writing by 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, to Lina_Velasco@ci.richmond.ca.us or by mail to 450 Civic Center Plaza, 2nd Floor, P.O. Box 4046, Richmond, Calif., 94804 (attention Lina Velasco).