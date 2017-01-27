A food fight involving 350 to 400 students at Richmond High — which started in the cafeteria and then spilled into the hallways and outside — led to a police response and a temporary lock down of the school Thursday, police said.

Just after noon, police responded to the campus on a report of a food fight that escalated into water bottle and trash can-throwing, Richmond police Lt. Felix Tan said. Thankfully, the only injury was minor: a student was hit in the chest with an apple, Tan said.

Seven officers were involved in the police response, Tan added.