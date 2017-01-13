A former Richmond teacher was convicted of 87 of 90 counts of child molestation and kidnapping charges on Thursday and will thus face a minimum of 900 years to life in prison, according to the Richmond Police Department, which arrested him in March 2014.

Police first learned about the case involving Ron Guinto, 34, of Vallejo, in October 2o13, when they were called to Making Waves Academy charter school on a call about suspicious circumstances between an adult teacher and a few students between ages 10 and 12 years old. Officers quickly learned of inappropriate activities, leading to an investigation.

RPD enlisted help from the Children’s Interview Center (CIC) to interview 15 children involved. The investigation uncovered that Guinto had started a boys-only camp called Camp Epic, which had no affiliation with the school and had Guinto as its only adult supervisor.

Guinto’s stated goal for the camp was to teach life lessons to the boys, but instead he sexually assaulted 15 of them, police said.