Travis Credit Union on Wednesday announced it will again this year provide free tax preparation services to low-to-middle income Richmond area residents.

Individuals and families earning up to $54,000 are eligible for the free service. Appointments will take place from February through March.

The credit union will offer tax assistance during set days and times at 3300-A Klose Way in Richmond, at One Travis Way in Vacaville and at 1470 Ary Lane in Richmond. To call for services in Richmond, dial (800) 494-5032. Solano County area residents can dial 211 or show up in person at the Travis Credit Union’s Corporate Headquarters in Vacaville.

“From financial education to home ownership programs our goal is to put money back into the pockets of our working families and individuals,” Barry Nelson, president and CEO of Travis Credit Union, said in a statement. “As a socially responsible corporate citizen, the VITA Program is one of a number of ways Travis Credit Union can support the communities we serve.”